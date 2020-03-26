Two who test positive for Covid-19 in PE travelled to Europe, London

Port Elizabeth recorded its first two Covid-19 cases on Thursday bringing the number of cases in the Eastern Cape to five.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said a man and a woman in Port Elizabeth had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The information I’ve got now is that one had travelled to Austria and other countries in Europe and the other one had travelled to England.

“One was tested at Livingston Hospital while the other one tested privately.

“They are quarantined but I can’t say whether or not by the state or privately in their own homes because the law allows people to do both,” Gomba said.

Gomba said a third person, a man who had recently travelled from Italy, where he had been working, was from Xhora (previously Elliotdale) in the Amatole district municipality.

The two other positive Covid-19 Eastern Cape cases, in East London, were revealed at the weekend.