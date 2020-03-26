Bloemfontein cops take down drug syndicate after months of investigation

The six members of an alleged drug syndicate in Bloemfontein who were arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing a number of narcotics appeared in court on Wednesday.

Moses Igbo, 50, Chidi Ernest Eke, 37, Steven Obiora Chime, 40, John Emeka Offor Ekwe, 55, Christopher Ngozi Nwagwu, 37, and Jonn Obiason, 40, made their initial court appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday and also appeared on Wednesday.

They face charges of dealing in and possession of drugs. The matter was postponed until April 1 for a formal bail application.

The operation to crack the alleged syndicate followed information received by crime intelligence of a Nigerian syndicate involved in drug dealing in Bloemfontein.

“According to the investigator, the syndicate members are alleged to have been operating cells distributing large quantities of CAT, cocaine, ecstasy and Tik to a customer base in Parkroad, Bloemfontein.

“The alleged distribution cells worked in co-ordination with each other to supply drugs and transfer funds to further the conspiracy,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Amanda Steyn said.

Head of the Hawks in the Free State Maj-Gen Kubandran Moodley said the successful takedown operation last week was designed to counter the ongoing threat of organised crime fuelled by trafficking. “The work done by the team will have real and lasting impacts for those who live in Bloemfontein.

“This law enforcement team has, over a period of many months, taken direct aim at organised crime and together they have made our shared community safer by taking dangerous drugs off the streets,” Moodley said.