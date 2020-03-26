Baby’s body found dumped in Kwazakhele

Kwazakhele residents found the body of a dead baby on Thursday morning, dumped at a rubbish site in Madikane Street near the Wolfson Stadium.

The police have opened a case of murder and appealed to the community to come forward with any relevant information.

Nolusindiso Magida, 43, who found the body, said she had been passing the dumping site at about 9.30am while on her way to work when a a woman who was picking up plastic bottles called her to check the body.

“When I realised it was a child I quickly called the councillor and then covered it with foil,” she said.

Magida said it was not the first time a dead body had been found at the dumping site and she urged the municipality to clean up the area.

“I had to stay there and watch over the body as I was scared that the dogs might start to feast on it,” she said.

Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula, who contacted the police, said the municipality needed to act before another body was found.

“There should be bylaws of the municipality that they can use. And also clean up the property and demolish the building [on the site].

“I have also informed the environmental people about the matter,” he said.