Covid-19: President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet trade unions and traditional leaders

Since the declaration of a state of disaster to deal with the pandemic, he said: “The manner in which all South Africans have taken charge of not just their own personal health but the health of those around them has been exemplary and heartening.

“Everywhere we see signs of behavioural change as the nation rallies behind infection control measures. From filling stations to taxi ranks, from spazas to restaurants, South Africans fully understand the gravity of the situation.

“ ... What we are witnessing is social solidarity in action, a defining feature of our nationhood. At times of crisis such as this one, it would be easy to surrender to the impulses of opportunism, greed and naked self-interest ... But as the South African nation we are standing firm.”

Ramaphosa said the country's focus was clear: “We have to contain the spread of the virus. We have to ensure those who need help get it. We have to observe the highest standards of hygiene and practice social distancing.”