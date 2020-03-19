Teen was 'lent' to man, 61, before lobola was complete, court hears

PREMIUM

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to marry a 61-year-old man was "lent to him" while lobola was still being paid the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Thursday.



Under intense cross-examination by state prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel the man from Greenbushes, who can not be named to protect the identity of the child he married, maintained he had the right to have her shipped off from her home in Bizana to live with him in Port Elizabeth on a temporary basis. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.