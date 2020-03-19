NMU scientists step in to help alleviate hand sanitiser shortage

With the current scarcity of large amounts of hand sanitiser, Nelson Mandela University scientists are urgently producing it as part of its efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

InnoVenton, the university’s Institute for Chemical Technology, produced its first batch of 200 litres of sanitiser within two working days.

“We had to make do with what we have, taking into account the urgency,” InnoVenton’s Dr Nicole Vorster said.

“First, we had to develop a recipe at laboratory scale and then source the ingredients.

“As there is a shortage of alcohol in the country, we could only source the last two 250-litre drums of ethanol internally. We are now searching countrywide for more.”

Fortunately, the other ingredients – glycerol, to soften the liquid’s effect on hands, water, colourant and perfume — are all still available at the university.