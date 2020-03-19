The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that it will continue its suspension of matches until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

The decision‚ announced by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ was taken after a six-hour meeting of the league’s Board of Governors (BoG) at Southern Sun hotel at OR Tambo international Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The reported cases of coronavirus have reached 150 in South Africa on Thursday‚ up from 116 on Wednesday.

The PSL’s BoG had presentations from government departments including Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and the ministry of safety and security.

“At this point as the board of governors we endeavour to make sure that all issues of compliance are complied with‚” Khoza said.

“Thereafter we will report back that the league remains suspended.”

The PSL on Monday had initially postponed just the current week's matches pending Thursday's BoG meeting.

Khoza admitted the league has financial obligations to its sponsors and broadcast partners.

“The important thing now is to concentrate on the human capital‚” he said.

The PSL’s decision falls in line with the SA Football Association’s (Safa) directive made on Wednesday that football be suspended.

Safa’s suspension is until on April 4.

Khoza said the PSL will form a committee to establish the length of the PSL’s suspension.

The PSL boss added that the league still hope to complete their top-flight Absa Premiership and second-tier GladAfrica Championship leagues by June 30.

Coronavirus cases have reached more than 220‚000 worldwide‚ with 9‚000 deaths.

State President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national emergency on Sunday‚ a measure of which is a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100 people‚ which affects all professional sport in the country.