Bay ANC mourns death of veteran

The ANC Nelson Mandela Bay region on Monday held a flag ceremony to honour one of its senior officials Xolani Phiza Sifali who died at the weekend after a long illness.

The regional team was joined by other members of the party who gathered outside Sifali’s Zwide home, clad in ANC regalia, singing struggle songs as the flag was hoisted outside the gate.

ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said Sifali had been in and out of hospital but died on Sunday due to renal failure.

He said Sifali was a staunch activist from a young age and served in various structures of the movement.

“He led as secretary-general of the Congress of South African Students and in regional structures of the ANC Youth League and the ANC.

“He was subsequently appointed as a councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, where he served the organisation and the institution with diligence,” he said.

ANC veteran in the region Douglas Tyutyu led the procession and gave a brief history of the ANC while explaining that raising the flag was to show respect and honour to the fallen comrade, while also providing comfort to the family.

Nqakula said Sifali was a humble, reserved human being and a compassionate, disciplined cadre who demonstrated the highest political principles.

“He is a great loss to the movement and our people at large.

“We lost a hard worker who was prepared to carry out any tasks given to him without hesitation, and always fought to advance the national democratic revolution in the interest of our people,” Nqakula said.