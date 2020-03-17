'Hot girl' licks plane toilet seat for TikTok coronavirus challenge

She said “coronavirus is for poor people” and “I'm so glad that coronavirus is taking out all the old people. I hope it takes me out next so I never get ugly”.

In the video on TikTok, Louise said she doesn’t care if the internet cancels her because she’s “blonde, rich and skinny”, and can recover from anything because of “hot girl privilege”.

Since posting the video, many have called her out and demanded she be jailed.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions: