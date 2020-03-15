My coronavirus lockdown: #FOMO in Soho

Jacqui Venter, 46, is a South African digital project manager living in London. As the infection rate spirals in the UK, she's caught the flu and has been instructed by her doctor to self -isolate — in case she has Covid-19.

The only problem is that she lives in a tiny studio flat in Soho, a very vibrant part of town. Now she has #FOMO in Soho.

My Amazon “Prime Now” haul is pretty impressive. Having been told to self-isolate for 7 to 14 days after developing some type of respiratory lurgy, my GP sentenced me to pace like a Doberman up and down my tiny studio flat in Soho, London.

This is my second full day of isolation and, at 9pm, I have deigned to brush my teeth. My eyes already have That Wild Look and I’m convinced that I’m losing track of time. Like the Martian. Or the guy in “Moon”.

Yesterday morning, in sheer panic, like the rest of the lemmings, I stockpiled an embarrassing array of first-world items, betraying my middle class roots and exposing myself as the eccentric global-citizen and newly-single woman I have become. The poor man who delivered it all this evening said that enormous pallets of bogroll had emptied in minutes this morning and that my order of toilet paper and tissues hadn’t been fulfilled. No surprises there then.

Luckily, I’m an eco-worry-er. I had bought 18 rolls of bamboo toilet paper before the virus crisis because I can only get it through Amazon. Bamboo bogroll means that there are fewer trees being squished to wipe our bums and this made me sleep better on my toxic, memory-foam mattress that will never decompose. But when it comes to toilet paper right now, people with houses full of defecating kids are going to be in trouble. Calling someone an arsewipe is going to take on a new level of vulgarity.