Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town

A Grade 9 pupil at the United Herzlia Schools in the Western Cape has tested positive for coronavirus in what is, at this stage, the first case of a child in South Africa being infected.

In a message to "parents, colleagues and pupils", the school confirmed that the child - who was not named and whose age was not provided - had gone into quarantine with her family. Her parents and older sibling had tested negative, the school said.

Earlier on Friday, the school said it would keep campuses closed until the end of the school holidays in the Western Cape, and has cancelled extramural activities after a parent tested positive for coronavirus.

At a press briefing on Friday afternoon, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there were 24 confirmed cases of the virus in the country. All of them were adults who had travelled out of the country.

However, Mkhize warned that there could be further cases as they were awaiting the verification tests of other positive tests results.