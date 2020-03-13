Woman’s body found in Jeffreys Bay canal

The body of a woman was found floating in a canal near a luxury estate in Jeffreys Bay on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the woman, in her thirties, was found at midday by a community member.

“The woman, who is allegedly in her late thirties, was seen floating in one of the canals, close to Lancia Close at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

“The name of the deceased will be released once formal identification is complete,” Swart said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.