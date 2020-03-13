'Cocaine courier' detained until at least May after OR Tambo airport arrest
A middle-aged man has been arrested with cocaine concealed in a corset around his body, the police's Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said.
The Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement that the suspected drug courier was apprehended at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, as he was about to fly out to Hong Kong.
The 51-year-old's luggage did not contain any illegal substances but a body search led to the discovery of a black plastic bag containing cocaine, concealed beneath a black waist corset around his waist.
The 1kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of R300,000, was confiscated.
He has appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in drugs. His case was postponed to May 13 for a formal bail application and further investigation.
He remains in custody.