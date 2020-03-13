Twitter weighs in on decision to use Limpopo resort as quarantine site

South Africans from the Covid-19 epicentre in Wuhan will be quarantined at the resort where security has also been beefed up.

SowetanLIVE reported that the police and the military had taken over the four-star resort and have blockaded the main road leading to the venue as they prepare to host about 122 citizens who are expected to land in the country on Friday.

Staff at the resort have been placed on leave for the next 21 days while patrons who were booked in at the hotel were asked to leave on Thursday morning.