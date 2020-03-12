Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus

According to The New York Times, the pair are in Australia, where Tom is set to film a movie about Elvis Presley.

In an Instagram post, Tom explained: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

He said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he said.