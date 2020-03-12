Nelson Mandela Bay councillors in no rush to implement Treasury conditions to avoid R3bn recall

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors refused on Wednesday to endorse a report recommending that the council rescind a decision to insource security guards.



This is one of the National Treasury’s conditions before it will ask finance minister Tito Mboweni to hold off on clawing back R3bn it gave to the city over the years for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS). ..

