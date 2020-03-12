Man, 23, pleads guilty to murder of three elderly people

One of the two men accused of the brutal murder of a Schoenmakerskop couple as well as the murder of another man in the Forest Hill cemetery has pleaded guilty.



Vuyani Sifunda, 23, pleaded guilty on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth High Court to the murders of Tyrone Winston Jantjies, 62, Kenneth John Alexander, 76, and his partner Elaine Allwright, 78...

