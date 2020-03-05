Four North West pupils rescued after deputy principal 'locks them in a safe'

Four teenage boys were rescued from a narrow and unventilated walk-in safe at a North West high school on Tuesday night, after a deputy principal allegedly locked them in the safe and left for the day with the keys.

According to the pupils' parents, a tragedy was averted when the safe and a wall, located in the deputy principal's office at Kwena-ya Madiba High School in Jericho, were sawed off by members of the community and the police to let the children out, after the educator had allegedly left with the keys to the safe and was not answering calls.

Frantic parents say they started to worry when the children had not arrived home and they went looking for them.

One of the parents, Nkele Tsotetsi, who lives in the nearby village of Maboloka, said she went to Jericho police station to report her 13-year old son missing about 6pm, and while talking to police, other parents started to arrive.

One of the pupils from the boys' class later said the deputy principal had taken the four to his office because he wanted to punish them, and they had not been seen since.