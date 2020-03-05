Parktown teachers left roll call list with Enock Mpianzi's name on bus

The list of names that had Enock Mpianzi at number 183 of 204 pupils who went on the orientation camp to Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in Brits was left on a bus that departed after dropping them off.

The carelessness of the teachers who went to the initiation camp with the grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg resulted in them leaving the crucial list on the bus, a forensic report has found.

Peter Harris of Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys on Wednesday revealed that it was this list that should have been used to conduct a roll call after the water activity — and which would have raised the alarm that Mpianzi was no longer among the group of new pupils.

As a result, it took 18 hours for the teachers to realise that the boy was not left behind at school or among the group of pupils who themselves were still strangers to one another, but that he was probably already dead.

“In effect, the only list which was reasonably accurate of those that attended the camp was not at the camp,” the damning report revealed.