Crossways starts taking shape as a town
An entirely new town on the outskirts of the Bay that will thrive on locally produced agriculture, job creation and training for the local community is expected to be completed within the next seven years.
Ninety-seven homes have been sold at the Crossways Farm Village, with the aim of 700 eventually being offered. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.