Don't loot this! Grain from derailed goods train is 'unsafe' to consume

North West police have issued a warning to community members who looted grain from a derailed train near Matolong village in Taung that eating it could make them sick.

The train derailed on Tuesday, spilling large amounts of grain onto the track.

“The grain is treated with fertilisers and poisons, and not fit for human consumption. Community members are requested to not eat it, as it will make them sick,” said police.

As the post from the police spread on Facebook, some locals questioned the claims.

“I’m from that village and the majority of the community there are farmers. They're not that stupid not to know or see that there's something wrong with the grain and if there's anything wrong with the grain that means our animals are also going to die because they graze next to that railway line where there's no fence at all,” said Goodwin Seriba.