Mother flies from Germany to take stand in son’s murder case
The elderly mother of German murder accused Jens Leunberg has admitted being involved in a Ponzi scheme back home, along with her son.
Thea Leunberg was testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week in support of her son, accused of the 2009 murder of fellow German national, Claus Schröder...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.