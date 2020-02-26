Mother flies from Germany to take stand in son’s murder case

PREMIUM

The elderly mother of German murder accused Jens Leunberg has admitted being involved in a Ponzi scheme back home, along with her son.



Thea Leunberg was testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week in support of her son, accused of the 2009 murder of fellow German national, Claus Schröder...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.