Gotcha! Passers-by nab robbery suspects

A group of good Samaritans fearlessly chased down a gun-wielding man and his alleged accomplice after a Nelson Mandela University student was robbed of her cellphone on Monday.

The chase by passing motorists and pedestrians resulted in two suspected robbers, one of whom allegedly tried to fire at them during the pursuit, being caught in Admiralty Way at about 11am.

Several people who saw the robbery chased after the suspects, who tried to outrun about eight vehicles that mounted the pavement as they raced after the men.

Relay Emergency Medical Services medic Solly Luyt was driving down the road in his bakkie when he heard panicked screams.

“I turned and saw the student screaming on the side of the road.

“She was pointing at the two men who were running on the grass trying to escape.

“I mounted the pavement with my bakkie and gave chase.

“Probably about eight vehicles joined in.

“They [the alleged robbers] were trying to zigzag across the verge in an attempt to escape.

“A whole fleet of cars was chasing them,” he said.

“Everyone just joined in on the chase.

“It was a remarkable thing to see.”