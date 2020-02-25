Celtic deal dead in water

Contracts for club to play 15 games in PE and with Cycle SA set to be canned

PREMIUM

Contracts that would have seen Bloemfontein Celtic play 15 PSL games in Port Elizabeth, and for three major cycling races in the city, are set to be scrapped by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.



During a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting , on Monday, councillors agreed to cancel partnership agreements with Bloemfontein Celtic and Cycle SA (CSA)...

