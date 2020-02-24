News

Arrest warrant for Julius Malema after missing court on firearm charge

By ASANDA NINI - 24 February 2020
An arrest warrant has been issued EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema after he failed to appear at the East London magistrate's court on Monday, DispatchLIVE reports.

Malema and co-accused security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman were meant to appear in court in relation to charges that emanate from Malema's alleged discharging of a firearm in public during his party's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

The warrant for both accused will, however, not be effected until their next court appearance on May 8.

