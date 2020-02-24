Shoprite recalls tins of pilchards

Retail group Shoprite says all the affected in-house pilchards tins which have been recalled by their producer are no longer on its shelves.

However, the company would not say how many of the tins sold in its stores nationwide had been recalled.

At the weekend, West Point Processors, which supplies Shoprite, Checkers and OK stores, announced a recall of its pilchards in tomato sauce 400g tins. Customers who have purchased these items recently were urged to return them for a refund.

West Point Processors said the recall is only related to the 400g pilchards in tomato sauce products which have the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2.

In its statement, West Point Processors warned that there is a small possibility that some tins in the specified batch may have a "canning deficiency" which could make them "unfit for consumption".