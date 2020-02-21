Tazne murder suspect hides his face as he appears in court after near-riot

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk appeared in court in Cape Town on Friday after a 90-minute delay caused by protesters' disruptions.

Moydine Pangarker walked into the dock at Goodwood magistrate's court with a long-sleeved shirt pulled up over his head.

The 54-year-old appeared to be in pain, and his legal aid lawyer said he had been instructed that injuries to Pangarker's arms, neck, ribs and left leg had been caused by "police action".