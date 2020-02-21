Police laptop thief jailed for four years

The man who broke into the Mount Road Police Station and stole three laptops has been sentenced to an effective four years behind bars.

The burglary happened at the detective office branch on the sixth floor of the eight-storey police station in Glendinningvale in August.

Bjorn Burgeon, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court to eight years’ imprisonment, of which four were suspended.

Burgeon stole three laptops and was arrested in September in Korsten.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said one laptop was recovered at a house in Schauderville while other two were believed to have been sold and were never recovered.

Soci said Burgeon had remained in custody since his arrest.

According to officials, Burgeon was apparently visiting someone at the police barracks before entering the main building and breaking into the offices.

At the time, concerns were raised about security at the building because it also houses the forensic unit cluster office — which oversees seven police stations in the Bay — and is next door to the provincial organised crime unit, which mostly deals with gang investigations.

Police insiders said a security gate was believed to have been unlocked, giving Burgeon free range to the floor.

The theft was discovered when detectives arrived at work at about 6am and found the office doors open.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said criminals who break into government buildings, particularly police stations, would be hunted down.

“Stealing from government offices means that service to the community is affected.

“We appeal to the communities to report those people who buy or sell suspected stolen property,” she said.