Art exhibition puts spotlight on emotions

“Emotions are the centre of our being and we can’t hide from that.”

These words from Muzi Sobuza best describe his new art exhibition, Ceaselessly Wading Through Emotions.

As a self-taught artist originally from Butterworth, Sobuza’s love affair with art began in primary school, sketching car designs.

The next step in his artistic journey happened when was a pupil at Lawson Brown High School in Port Elizabeth..

Sobuza, traded biology for art, and now, at the age of 25, he has been asked to parade his passion in a local exhibition with Alliance Française.

Ceaselessly Wading Through Emotions is a collection of abstract work that dives into the deep — often tumultuous — waters of human sentience.

Sobuza’s Picasso-inspired art expresses everyday moments using oils, acrylics, pastel and chalk pastel to create lively pieces of heightened emotion.

The extent of his inspiration can be traced to his relationship with his mother, who, Sobuza said, was responsible for his sensitive side “in all the best ways”.

“My mother was my rock. And she taught me about how to treat women, how to be a man — and yes, my father was really involved raising me — but my mother went deeper into these life lessons. And that’s helped me explore my emotions beyond the limits society has set for me,” Sobuza said.

“The only time I’d seen my father cry was after my mother passed away. But after that he completely confided in me, and that was incredibly special because it’s strengthened our relationship, even though it came as a result of a family tragedy.”

Navigating the evolution of his personal relationships had guided him to interrogate the emotions towards those in his extended circles, and consequently birthed his art, he said.

Sobuza is using this exhibition as a stepping stone for his career and hopes the art world in SA will grow familiar with his name before he travels abroad.

“The art world in Port Elizabeth just isn’t looked after as well as it should be, and this is why the Red Location Museum has fallen apart and why so many artists are leaving to go to Cape Town or overseas because they know there are more opportunities there.

“But I’d like to make the most of what I can here in Port Elizabeth first, because if your hometown doesn’t know who you are, then what’s the point?”

The exhibition is running until March 3 at the Alliance Française. Entrance to the gallery is free.