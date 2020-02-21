Accused cop killer tells of scuffle with boyfriend’s suspected lover

An former policewoman accused of murdering her policeman boyfriend and his cousin has denied any involvement in the killings but admitted to scuffling with a woman she believed was having an affair with her lover.



Testifying in her own defence, Nosicelo Kamba, 32, told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday that she was acting in self-defence when she confronted Ndileka Booi, 37, on April 13 2016...

