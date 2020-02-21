Accused cop killer tells of scuffle with boyfriend’s suspected lover
An former policewoman accused of murdering her policeman boyfriend and his cousin has denied any involvement in the killings but admitted to scuffling with a woman she believed was having an affair with her lover.
Testifying in her own defence, Nosicelo Kamba, 32, told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday that she was acting in self-defence when she confronted Ndileka Booi, 37, on April 13 2016...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.