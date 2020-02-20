Load-shedding to resume on Thursday morning

Load-shedding will kick in at 9am on Thursday and is expected to run all the way through to 6am on Saturday, with a "high probability" it will continue throughout the weekend.

Eskom said in a statement at around 6.20am it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding as the loss of three additional units overnight has increased the shortage of capacity.

"There is a high probability that load-shedding will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week," the statement reads.

Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity."

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: