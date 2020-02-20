NMU students released on R100 bail

The corridors of the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court echoed on Wednesday with the voices of Nelson Mandela University students who came out to support the NMU students who were arrested on Tuesday.

All four were released on R100 bail.

Seven students were initially arrested on Tuesday but three were released at the Humewood police station in the evening.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the seven had been arrested for violating a standing interdict which was read out and enforced on Monday.

Siyamcela Mantshontsho, Siyamdumisa Vena, Ngcaliyethu Dingani and Zukisa Sigoxo appeared before magistrate Fiona Bosman.

Bosman read a portion of the May 3 2018 order which among other things says students may not barricade the entrance of the university and they may not conceal their identity unless for religious purposes which the university is notified of.

Prosecutor Shumeez Moodaley chose to not oppose bail, but he suggested a bail amount of R1,000.

In response, their lawyer Mpumelelo Nyoka submitted four affidavits for the accused students which Bosman accepted, whereby the students agreed to abide by the terms should they be granted bail.

Nyoka said: “We are grateful that the state decided to not oppose the bail, it is in the interest of justice that the accused be granted bail, because this was more a social justice matter, we cannot ask them to pay R1,000 when the struggle is about money.”

Bosman subsequently lowered the amount to R100 each.

She warned the students to not take part in any further protest action and to appear in court on April 23.

DA Students Organisation NMU chair Prince Sekere said the ruling was fair.

EFF student command deputy secretary at the south campus Mbasa Mvenene also said the decision was fair.

Sasco branch chair Axole Xotyeni said they supported the students who had been arrested.