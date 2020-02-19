Eskom warns of higher possibility of load-shedding on Wednesday

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,868MW as at 4.10pm on Tuesday afternoon, while planned maintenance is at 3,778MW. Emergency reserves are at adequate levels,” it said.

Eskom said even though there had been some improvements to the generation system, customers should still reduce demand and use electricity sparingly during this period.

The power supplier also reiterated there is a possibility of increased load-shedding over the next 18 months, as it conducts critical maintenance to restore ageing plants to good health.

