Dissolve the Railway Safety Regulator safety board, urges union

Calls for transport minister Fikile Mbalula to dissolve the current board of the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) have been made following a train collision that claimed the life of a passenger on the West Rand.

The crash left scores injured happened at around 10pm on Wednesday when a Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) Premier Classe train collided with a stationary Transnet goods train between the Roodepoort and Horizon stations.

Steve Harris of the United National Transport Union (Untu) yesterday urged Mbalula to get rid of the RSR board as it was "toothless" in the face of fatal crashes.

"The RSR has no teeth and cannot be compared to other watchdog institutions like Civil Aviation. If Civil Aviation grounds an airline, it remains grounded until it is declared safe to start operating again. The RSR, on the other hand, simply turns a blind eye," Harris said. "Minister Mbalula needs to dissolve the current board of RSR, which has been appointed on a month-to-month basis since their contracts expired last October."

Mbalula said a full investigation into the cause of the train collision will be conducted.

He said the department will identify the cause of the crash and "devise strategies to minimise similar occurrences in future".

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: "The Premier Classe passenger train left Cape Town on Tuesday with 36 passengers. Five passengers disembarked in Kimberley, leaving 31 passengers and 14 staff members on board."

Zenani said alternative transport was arranged for the rest of passengers to their various destinations. She also said investigations were under way.