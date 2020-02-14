Tackle populism to counter climate denialism

PREMIUM

History may in due course record 2019 as the year in which the penny finally dropped about the climate emergency humanity faces.



A sense of urgency was triggered last year by both Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s courage in challenging world leaders to take the crisis seriously, and the apocalyptic fires that engulfed large parts of Australia recently...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.