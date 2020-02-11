Faulty air-conditioning system causes a stink in court

From prisoners to prosecutors, there is a general air of discontent at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court — as a result of a broken air-conditioning system.

Danie Oelofse, an attorney who informed The Herald of the situation, said the air-conditioners had been broken for months, making court work difficult, particularly because of an unpleasant odour in courtrooms and corridors.

“This is ridiculous and a total disgrace — we cannot work like this,” Oelofse said.

“I’ve been complaining to the state counsel and all other stakeholders but there’s no permanent solution brought forward — all we hear is that they are discussing the matter.”

He said the conditions had become unbearable with the recent high temperatures in the city, adding that requests to officials to rectify the situation had fallen on deaf ears.