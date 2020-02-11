‘My brother gave suspected killers everything’

PREMIUM

A picture of her cousins, one smiling, after they allegedly shot her brother in the head is one of the reasons Vuyokazi Hina has disowned them.



That and the fact the pair joined search parties who were desperately looking for Bongani Hina, 34, who went missing five days before his body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Coega area...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.