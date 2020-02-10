Another legal blow for Georgiou

Labelling second-hand car dealer Philip Georgiou’s actions as unlawful and fraudulent, a court has dismissed the Port Elizabeth businessman’s attempt to rescind a judgment against him for R184,200.



And as Georgiou’s legal bills continue to rise, a visit by the sheriff of the court to his Fern Glen dealership proved fruitless when it emerged the vehicles he had attempted to attach belonged to a third party...

