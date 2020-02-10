Mosimane wary of Chippa threat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will leave nothing to chance when his team face Chippa United in an Absa Premiership clash this weekend.



And Mosimane knows he will need to turn up the heat if they are to deny Norman Mapeza’s determined team at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...

