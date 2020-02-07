State medics still not paid full overtime owed

Nelson Mandela Bay state medics have still not been paid their overtime money in full.

This comes just two weeks after a so-called wildcat strike was resolved when a portion of the staff’s overtime was paid by the government.

Promises were made then that the remainder of the money would be paid at the beginning of this month.

Several medics confirmed yesterday that talks among themselves were under way about another possible go-slow but no decision was yet set in stone.

The previous strike was resolved two weeks ago when a portion of the claims were paid, resulting in staff returning to their posts.

The department has not revealed the amount of money owed to employees or the amount spent on private providers who stood in for state medics during the January go-slow.

A medic, who asked not to be named, said everyone in the department was on edge over the failure by the department of health to pay this week.

In a message, seen by The Herald, sent out on Monday by the health department’s clinical support services head, K Matshotyana, it states that a meeting to discuss the overtime payment had been shifted to this coming Monday.

“The EMS overtime presentation at the provincial cost containment committee meeting of February 3 2020, was deferred to the following sitting of February 10 2020.

“This means that the overtime payment will not go through on the first run of February as initially planned,” he said in a message to staff.

“The outcomes of the presentation of Monday February 10 will be communicated by the close of business on the same day.

“The department is still committed to ensuring that overtime that has been approved and worked will be paid.”

As part of last month’s industrial action, emergency calls to the state-run control room remained unanswered, leaving people seeking urgent medical treatment with no option but to make their way to the hospital or call a private ambulance service for assistance.

Private ambulance providers were contracted by the state to assist with prioritised scenes, forcing companies to call in extra staff to cater for the overflow of work.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “We appeal to staff to put the people first.

“The department remains committed to paying the outstanding overtime payments however administrative verification processes have to be carried out.”