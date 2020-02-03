Rhino poaching declined again in 2019, says environment minister

Rhino poaching in South Africa continues to decline.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said on Monday that 594 rhino were poached nationally in 2019 - down from 769 rhino in in 2018 and 1,028 in 2017.

Minister Barbara Creecy said the decline could be attributed to a combination of measures.

These included improved capability to react to poaching incidents, the deployment of new technology, improved information collection and sharing among law enforcement authorities, better regional and national cooperation, and the more meaningful involvement of the private sector, non-governmental organisations and donors.

Creecy also paid tribute to rangers who battled poaching in conservation areas daily.

“A decline in poaching for five consecutive years is a reflection of the diligent work of the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to combat rhino poaching, often coming into direct contact with ruthless poachers,” she said.