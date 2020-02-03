Man in court for stabbing his 2-month-old baby to death
A 27-year-old man has been charged for allegedly strangling and stabbing his two-month-old infant.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the incident.
"This painful and senseless act took place on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, at KwaMhlanga at approximately 2pm. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 27-year-old Irvin Lotta Mahlangu following the death of the toddler," said Zuma.
Zuma said Mahlangu appeared at the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court last Thursday facing a charge of murder.
According to the information, on the Tuesday, Mahlangu had a heated argument with the mother of the toddler regarding some alleged rituals he was performing involving the child.
"The 22-year-old mother became so terrified as Mahlangu threatened to kill her as well. She however broke her silence by screaming for help as well as broke windows in an effort to get attention from people and fortunately neighbours notified police, but unfortunately the child was certified dead on the scene," Zuma said.
Police opened a murder case and Mahlangu was immediately arrested. During his appearance in court, Mahlangu was not asked to plead but was remanded in custody until February 6 for formal bail application.
Zuma condemned the killing of the child. "It is regrettable to hear of incidences where children, like this little one, are allegedly murdered by their own parents who are supposed to be protecting them. Children are the future and a home is regarded as the first line of defence where children should be nurtured as well as protected."