Man in court for stabbing his 2-month-old baby to death.

A 27-year-old man has been charged for allegedly strangling and stabbing his two-month-old infant.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the incident.

"This painful and senseless act took place on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, at KwaMhlanga at approximately 2pm. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 27-year-old Irvin Lotta Mahlangu following the death of the toddler," said Zuma.

Zuma said Mahlangu appeared at the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court last Thursday facing a charge of murder.

According to the information, on the Tuesday, Mahlangu had a heated argument with the mother of the toddler regarding some alleged rituals he was performing involving the child.