Kobe Bryant, giant of the basketball court

Reigning NBA finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard said all of Los Angeles was feeling the loss.

“No words can explain the impact he had on the floor,” Los Angeles Clippers Leonard said.

“We are a team from Los Angeles so we know the LA history with him.

“It is just sad.”

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was preparing to start just his third career NBA contest against Boston when he was floored by news of the death.

“I couldn’t focus at first when I heard the news,” Williamson, who was born the year Bryant won his first NBA championship in 2000, said.

“It was tough getting out there.

“I just hate to see it happen like that to him and his daughter.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters before his team took on the Magic in Orlando.

“We’re all Lakers right now,” Rivers said, calling himself lucky to have had a chance to coach against Bryant — who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He was such a great opponent,” Rivers said.

“It’s what you want in sports.

“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have — the Tiger Woodses and Michael Jordans.

“Looking at my young players and seeing how devastated they are,” Rivers said, unable to hold back his tears.

One of the most moving tributes came from former Laker Brian Shaw, who played four seasons with Bryant.

In 1993, Shaw’s parents and sister were killed in a car crash in Nevada and he wanted to share his coping skills with the fans of the NBA star affectionately known as the “Black Mamba”.

“I want to try to help some of those who feel like I feel right now,” Shaw said, wiping away the tears.

“I am 53 and I’ve dealt with a lot of death in my time.

“My family died in a car accident.

“One of things that kept me going was while they were here, we lived, and we made a lot of memories together.

“And now that they are gone that’s all that you have.

“For those Kobe fans out there feeling like I feel right now, just think of all the joy he brought to you.

“Those are the memories you are going to have to rely on going forward.”

Atlanta Hawks rising star Trae Young wore No 8 — another of Bryant’s former jersey numbers — to honour the star in the warm-up before the Hawks beat Washington 152-133.

Young said he was just getting to know Bryant and his basketball-playing daughter.

“This is a crazy day to play basketball,” Young said.

“I talked to him a couple of times.

“He’s only been to three games this year and two of them were ours.

“His daughter was a big fan of mine.”

Bryant was one of the best closers the NBA had ever seen.

Throughout his career, he would baffle his coach, Phil Jackson, with his penchant to start games slowly before assuming total command in the fourth quarter.

Former German all-star Dirk Nowitzki referred to Bryant’s finishing skills in a heart-tugging written tribute.

“I remember coming home after games so I could watch you dominate in the fourth quarter!

“You will always be loved,” Nowitzki said.

“Rest in peace with your angel Gigi.” — AFP