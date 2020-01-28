Grey call the shots in Twenty20 showdown; unbeaten in water polo

Grey had a busy week, with two cricket matches on the Pollock Oval. They beat Pearson in the CSA T20 knockout competition on Thursday, and followed this up with a resounding victory over Paul Roos Gymnasium from Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The home side won the toss against Pearson and chose to bowl first, restricting the visitors to 106 in their allotted 20 overs.

Grey made light work of the total, winning by eight wickets as Jade Smith top-scored with 33.

On Saturday, Grey won the toss and again chose to bowl first in a time cricket match against Paul Roos.

The Grey bowlers had to work hard to get the breakthrough, Daniel Ristow eventually making this happen after a good opening spell.

Grey then turned to spin and soon saw that this would be the order of the day.

The Paul Roos batsmen struggled to get going against Nick Keevy and Tom Daniels and were 76/5 at drinks. Daniels took four quick wickets after the break as Paul Roos were dismissed for 92.

The Grey plan was to bat past that total and then target the five second innings wickets, which were needed for an outright win.

They were on track as Keevy amassed a solid 60, followed by some lusty blows from Josh Voight which saw them declare on 176/6, a lead of 85.

The Grey spinners tried their best, but failed to get the required five wickets, and Paul Roos ended the day on 23/2 after 24 overs.

• The Grey first water polo team competed in the Grey High All Boys Festival over the past weekend and came away with some good results.

The home school were joined by teams from St Andrew’s, Paul Roos and Selborne.

The Grey first team enjoyed an excellent weekend, beating Paul Roos 7-5 and then putting in a high quality performance to crush their East London rivals, Selborne, 13-3.

Their match against St Andrew’s was an exciting end-to-end affair, which ended in a 9-9 draw.

The good form the first team have been showing will be put to the test at the St Andrew’s College Shield in Makhanda this week. They play their opening game on Thursday at 6.40pm against Hilton College.