Fact-check: Footage of helicopter crash is not Kobe Bryant's
Hours after the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, was confirmed, footage of what was purportedly the chopper going down went viral.
The video, published on YouTube and entitled 'Kobe Bryant Helicopter crash LIVE footage', has raked in more than 340,000 views.
However, respected fact-checking site Snopes has debunked the footage, reporting that it was of a crash in the UAE in December 2018. Snopes reports that four people were killed in that incident. The footage was published on The National, an English-language news service in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, tributes for the nine people killed in Sunday's crash continue to pour in, with fans of Bryant mourning the basketball world's loss.
The thing about Kobe Bryant passing that makes it significant then others the last couple years... Kobe was the first person we heard of, watched, and experienced first handed in our lifetime— Brantly Anderson (@brantlyander42) January 28, 2020
Been feeling so fragile today. No lie, Kobe Bryant was the first athlete I ever thought was cool. I was a lakers fan growing up and I caught a lot of shit for it from my family. It’s so shocking when celebrities pass, because they seem so untouchable. It hurts to be reminded of— umizumi (@ucswimmy) January 28, 2020
I have great sympathy for Kobe Bryant’s family. It was a terrible tragedy but to light the Empire State Building in Lakers colors and ignore soldiers lost in helicopter crash totally disgusts me. Kobe played a sport. Soldiers gave their lives to protect us.— Suzanne P Ramirez (@sueramirez3466) January 28, 2020
The man who gave it all, inspired many and believed in being nothing but being the best 'Kobe Bryant' is no longer with us.— J@I (@revampyoself) January 28, 2020
Kobe, you will be missed... A true LEGEND!#Kobebryant #basketball #nba #lalakers #lakers… https://t.co/KZc0PPctHD