Mango scraps PE-Lanseria route

When the route was launched, Mango offered two flights from Port Elizabeth daily at R399.

Santos-van Vuuren said passengers who had already booked tickets would be reimbursed.

“They will either be accommodated on our OR Tambo to PE flights or provided with refunds.”

Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba said the municipality was already looking at alternatives.

“We are looking to fill up the capacity gap with at least four weekly flights to align with demand between the two airports,” Qaba said.

“For the city, the route is important as it provides seamless access to travellers originating from the northern part of greater Johannesburg and some parts of North West province.”

He said the municipality had originally expected the airline to offer just four weekly flights with the numbers gradually increasing.

“However, because the final decision lies with the operator, subsequently 14 weekly flights were introduced by the operator with the aim to stimulate the market.”

He said the municipality had been informed that the route was scrapped due to poor demand.

“Added to this is the fact that SAA has been put [in] business rescue and, as Mango is a subsidiary of SAA, one would expect some form of co-ordinated approach.

“As SAA reconfigures some of the domestic and regional routes, Mango will be taking over some of them, especially on the domestic front.”

Mango — launched in 2006 — moved to allay fears over SAA being placed in business rescue in December.

“Developments at our shareholder [do] not affect our business as a going concern at the present time,” the airline said in a statement.

“We have activated contingency plans and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The metro’s economic development portfolio head, Marlon Daniels, said he was currently in Johannesburg and his last meeting had taken place close to Lanseria.

“I could have avoided all the hassles of getting to OR Tambo International Airport. It really is an inconvenience.”

Daniels, who was part of the negotiations with Mango, said he had hoped the route would have been in place for much longer.

“It seems these negotiations were just a flash in the pan. The route never showed any profit but it was early days.

“Hopefully we will be able to come up with an alternative as this route was handy.

“We must apologise to everyone who started to depend on this route but it was beyond our control.