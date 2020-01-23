No change in Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels despite downpour

The downpour in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last few days has made no difference to the metro’s dam levels.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said on Thursday the rain had brought relief to plants and residents, but there had been no significant impact on the dam levels of the city’s main water supply.

Infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa said residents should remain vigilant and report water wastage, while the municipality in turn would continue its efforts to conserve water to the best of its ability.