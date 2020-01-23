No change in Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels despite downpour
The downpour in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last few days has made no difference to the metro’s dam levels.
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said on Thursday the rain had brought relief to plants and residents, but there had been no significant impact on the dam levels of the city’s main water supply.
Infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa said residents should remain vigilant and report water wastage, while the municipality in turn would continue its efforts to conserve water to the best of its ability.
“The updates and predictions that we receive from the South African Weather Services paint a bleak picture. It therefore means that we all have to comply with the stringent water restrictions that are currently in place,” he said.
The combined dam levels were sitting at an average of 29.43%.
According to a metro statement issued on Thursday, the level of the Kouga Dam is 22.73%, Churchill is 88.94%, Impofu 16.76% and Groendal 31.87%.
The last time the combined level sank below 30% was in October 2017.
The metro’s annual report for the 2018/2019 financial year stated that 43.94% of the city’s water losses were due to leaks, theft and metering inaccuracies.