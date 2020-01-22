Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels critical: just 29% left

As Nelson Mandela Bay’s combined dam level slips below 30%, the metro’s water-consumption awareness campaign seems to have dried up.

Notice boards reflecting consumption in different areas of the Bay have not been updated and water conservation notices in the media have practically evaporated.

According to a metro statement issued on Monday, the level of the Kouga Dam is 22.75%, the Churchill is at 88.94%, Impofu 16.77 % and Groendal 30.68 %, adding up to just 29.4% of combined capacity.

The last time the combined level sank below 30% was in October 2017.

And despite the downpour in Port Elizabeth yesterday, not much rain fell in the metro’s dam catchment areas — and that applied to the rains at the weekend as well, SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said.

“We must have at least 10mm in 24 hours to start some runoff,” he said.

“We won’t see a significant rise unless we have 50mm over the entire catchment area in 24 hours.

“A good shower at, say, Kareedouw and not at Joubertina, or vice versa, is not going to make that much difference.

“We need a major rainfall event but even that will only be a temporary solution.

“The drought is going to return after that. We are an area of floods and droughts.

“The climate change prediction is that the peaks will be higher and troughs lower.

“There is only a finite amount of water and, with a rapid population increase, the demand on that resource is increasing exponentially.”

A snap survey of residents on Monday revealed that few were aware of the seriousness of the situation or how it should be tackled — and this was not surprising, water expert David Raymer said.

Raymer, a former senior water manager at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and now director of Uhambiso Consult, said he believed awareness was a key aspect that needed to be addressed.

“Rains in September pushed our combined dam level to over 55% but, since then, it has been dropping.

“We are still in the middle of a drought and people need to know that.”

The 54 water-consumption notice boards erected in the metro had not been updated since July, he said.

“We need to start up that campaign again but, more than that, we need advertisements and notices to appear regularly in the mainstream and social media — and there’s very little of that at the moment.

“Instead of residents reducing their water use at this critical time, consumption is increasing — and that’s a direct result of lack of awareness.”

The metro’s stated aim was to keep consumption below 250 megalitres a day but it had been increasing for about a year and, in December, stood at 298Ml a day, Raymer said.

“It is likely to be similar in January because, while our holiday visitors have left town, industry is coming online again.”

The metro had insufficient staff to tackle the multiple water leaks across the city and insufficient budget to contract enough private plumbers, but a way had to be found to tackle this problem, he said.

Raymer said there were technical interventions that the municipality could undertake, such as reducing pressure and replacing faulty water-consumption meters.

This strategy had been hampered by inadequate budget, but if it the budget challenge could be overcome these interventions could improve the situation.

Lacking any update, the metro’s call to households is still to keep water consumption to no more than 15 kilolitres a month, or 500l a day.

It wants individual residents to use no more than 50l a day.

Though the dams are a key component of the Bay’s water supply, 60% comes from the Nooitgedacht works in Addo, which receives its supply from the Orange River via the Gariep Dam, 400km of canals and tunnels and then the Scheepersvlakte Dam.

Raymer said phase three of a project — to expand Nooitgedacht and increase flow delivery — was under way but would likely take at least another year to complete.

The challenge thereafter would be to transfer the full benefits of the increased flow from north of the metro to residents in the south.

Half a dozen boreholes had, meanwhile, been drilled and completed at Coega Kop and a plant was being built to treat that supply, he said.

Once it was running, the system would be capable of delivering 20Ml a day, or 7%, of the Bay’s total demand.

Sampson said though the seasonal forecast pointed to below-normal rainfall until March, a flood could be on its way.

“It is long overdue and we need to prepare.

“For example, the Baakens River is full of alien vegetation — especially at the Kragga Kamma Bridge, which washed away in 1981 and 2006, and that vegetation needs to be cleared out.

“This major rainfall event could occur next month, next year or in the next five years, but it will happen, and if the climate change scientists are correct it will be worse than any of those before.

“We have time to reduce the impacts now.”

No answers forthcoming

Questions on the water supply issue in Nelson Mandela Bay have been sent to the municipality on three separate occasions since August, but no response has been received to date.

The questions — first sent in August, then in October and then again on Monday — include: