14 injured after ceiling collapses at Bloemfontein mall

Fourteen people were injured when the ceiling of Central Park shopping centre in Bloemfontein collapsed on Wednesday.

"There are 13 minor injuries and one moderate injury with an ankle fracture," said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

The victims have been transported to Pelonomi Hospital for treatment.

The Mangaung metropolitan municipality said that when the city's planning directorate visited the mall, a portion of the ceiling was found to have collapsed.