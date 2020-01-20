UDM is not corrupt — DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga

Mongameli Bobani’s name has not come up in Nelson Mandela Bay coalition talks between the UDM and DA, according to DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga.

Despite a precarious relationship with the former mayor, Bhanga maintained on Monday that he believed the UDM was bigger than Bobani.

Last week, HeraldLIVE reported that the DA was in talks with the UDM and other smaller parties hoping to form a coalition government to take over the city.

Bhanga issued a statement on Monday, saying the DA would never work with corrupt individuals who put themselves ahead of the party.

He added they would not govern at all costs.

But when HeraldLIVE questioned him on his statement and earlier allegations by the DA that Bobani was “corrupt”, he said the party was in talks with the UDM and not Bobani.

“I do not believe the UDM is corrupt and I do not believe Bobani is the UDM, because the UDM is bigger than him,” Bhanga said.

.

Bhanga has repeatedly labelled Bobani corrupt and during a November media conference he likened Bobani to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

But on Monday he was adamant they were not in talks with Bobani.

“I have high respect for [UDM president] General Bantu Holomisa.

“I’ve worked with him in parliament.

“He’s been at the forefront of fighting corruption in the PIC [Public Investment Corporation] and other entities.

“I know that in his conscience he understands what is best for the people.

“When we discuss with the UDM we’re not discussing with Bobani.

“In all the meetings I’ve attended I’ve not discussed Bobani, we’re discussing the future of Nelson Mandela Bay with the UDM,” Bhanga said.

When pressed on how he could separate Bobani from the UDM when he was the regional leader of the UDM and one of two of its representatives in the Bay council, Bhanga said they were discussing matters of principle.

“We’re negotiating with the UDM, we are not discussing with individuals.

“We’re discussing principles that ... a coalition would need to take the interests of the people ahead of the interest of individuals.

“We’re discussing a coalition of good governance that fights corruption and that’s what we’re communicating with the parties that we’re engaging.

“We want to be able to bring stability here,” Bhanga said.